Taylor Swift takes Travis Kelce romance to next level with major move

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ahead of their appearance on Saturday Night Live

Taylor Swift has reportedly purchased a home in Kansas City to stay close to her new beau Travis Kelce.

Celebrity gossip account on Instagram, DeuxMoi, reposted a story from a tipster on its own Stories, who revealed that the Lover singer brokered a hush hush deal with a real estate agency in the city.

They also cited two sources, noting that they confirmed the news in “good authority.”

“NDAs were signed,” the tip added.

The latest update comes after the pair was spotted back and forth leaving each other’s places since the beginning of this month.

Though, none of them have publicly addressed the nature of their relationship, they seemingly confirmed their romance with PDA-filled date nights over the weekend.

Taylor and Travis first sparked romance rumors when the Grammy winner accepted the athlete’s invite to watch him play against Chicago Bears at NFL in Arrowhead Stadium last month.

The Midnights artist has since met Kelce’s mother, Donna, as well as his friends and their families as she cheered on the artist from the bleachers in two more follow-up games.

A source told US Weekly that the twosome is thriving in the wake of their budding romance, noting that they “really like each other.”