John Lennon's ex shares his unfulfilled desire after The Beatles disbanded

According to John Lennon's ex May Pang, even after The Beatles disbanded, the late artist wished to collaborate on songs with Paul McCartney.

Pang, who dated Lennon for 18 months discussed the retelling of their romance in her documentary, The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, in an interview with USA Today, released on Friday.

When asked by the source if it was "surprising" that Lennon's "mind goes to 'Maybe I should start writing with Paul again,'" as depicted in the documentary, Pang, 72, opened up about how she and Lennon first started dating as well as other topics featured in the film.

She then explained: “The pressure was off. All of them were now free to do whatever they wanted to do.”

“So in January 1975, Paul and Linda [McCartney] were saying, ‘We’re going to go down to New Orleans and do a new album [Venus and Mars].’ So John says, “Oh, great, New Orleans, always loved it,’” Pang recalled.

She continued, “A couple of days later, he’s tinkling on the guitar, and he goes, ‘What do you think if I wrote with Paul again?’ You talk about shock: The reference is like The Exorcist, the head flips back. And I said, ‘I think it would be great.’"

“Then he goes, ‘Maybe we should go down.’ He really wanted to do that,” Pang told USA Today. “I knew if I’d gotten him down to New Orleans, it would have happened.”

The world lost an extraordinary musician and visionary when John Lennon was tragically shot and killed at the young age of 40 in 1980.