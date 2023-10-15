Meghan Markle burst into tears in shocking news: 'It didn't have to be this way'

File Footage

Meghan Markle was reportedly moved to tears when she and Prince Harry had initially announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.



In the wake of their January 2020 decision, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a get-together where Meghan had reportedly cried tears which she "had been bravely holding back".

As per royal author Omid Scobie’s book Finding Freedom, the former actress said a seven-word statement as she tearfully announced her and Prince Harry’s plans: "It didn't have to be this way".

"Staff who had been with the couple from day one were mourning the end of what was supposed to be a happy story: two people fall in love, get married, have a baby, serve the Queen, the end. Instead, they were leaving the country."

While writing for Harper’s Bazaar, Scobie spoke of the moment where Meghan wished for things to be different just mere hours before she and Prince Harry were off to Canada.

"The Duchess of Sussex emotionally [bid] much-loved aides farewell, with her flight 'home' to Canada leaving in a matter of hours.

"Meghan would fly back to Canada on the last commercial flight of the day, eager to be back in Vancouver Island by the morning before Archie wakes up."