Ariana Grande, family show love to grandmother on 98th birthday bash

Ariana Grande and her family show love to grandmother on 98th birthday bash

Ariana Grande’s Nonna is the Birthday Queen of the Grande family.

The pop sensation got together with her family to celebrate the Grande clan’s matriarch as she turned 98 years young.

The 7 Rings singer’s brother, Frankie Grande, posted photos from the big birthday bash to his Instagram on Friday.

“Happy birthday to you Nonna!” Frankie captioned the carousel post. “98 with the spirit of a 19 year old – we love you to the ends of the universe and back [two hearts emoji],” the America’s Best Dance Crew judge gushed.

The first photo in the carousel showed the half-siblings on either side of their grandmother, who was wearing a glittery golden sash and a “Birthday Queen” tiara.

The Grammy-award winning singer rocked a green wool mock neck sweater and perched leopard print sunglasses atop her blond hair sleekly pulled back as she pouted at the camera.

The rest of the images from the seven-slide carousel show other members of the Grande family reveling in the festivities, including Ariana’s mother, Jaon Grande.

The venue was decorated with lilac and silver balloons, along with a giant silver-coloured “98” balloon.

Arianators were quick to shower their favourite Nonna’s with love in the comments, wishing her a happy birthday and complimenting how well she looks for her age.

The Thank U, Next singer has a close relationship with her grandmother, who has been featured in speaking samples in two of Ariana’s songs and featured heavily on Ariana’s social media.