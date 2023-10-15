Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s first PDA confirms romance: 'Its official'

File Footage

It seemed like Taylor Swift has finally found her 'Lover' in Travis Kelce, as the couple shared an adorable intimate moment in public, confirming their budding romance.



As per exclusive photos obtained by Page Six, the pop megastar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were spotted holding hands after grabbing dinner at Nobu in New York City.



The couple’s Saturday date night left the internet into frenzy, as Swifties around the world started adoring the new lovebirds.

The Love Story singer donned an oversized grey trench coat over an all-black attire for the dinner date.



On the other hand, the NFL athlete wore an embroidered cream-coloured jacket over a white shirt. He completed his look with stylish brown pants and white sneakers.



The 33-year-old singer who recently released her massively successful Eras Tour film, initially sparked romance rumours with Kelce by making her appearance at one of his NFL games last month.



Till now, the Bad Blood vocalist has marked her presence thrice at NFL games to extend her heartfelt support to the two-time Super Bowl champ.

