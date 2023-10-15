The Crown casts newcomer Matilda Broadbridge as Pippa Middleton for 'Her Royal Hotness'

Matilda Broadbridge, steps into the spotlight.

Matilda, a 19-year-old talent, has surpassed thousands of hopefuls to land the coveted role of Her Royal Hotness in the upcoming installment of Netflix's hit series, The Crown.



Matilda Broadbridge excitedly shared her casting news with her Instagram followers, posting an image of herself outside her on-set trailer.

In her caption, she expressed her enthusiasm for this new journey, writing, "A very short but very sweet trip to crown land.

So excited to announce that I'll be appearing as Pippa Middleton in The Crown Netflix. So grateful to have been a tiny part of this production and for this experience, keep your eyes peeled."

Pippa Middleton's rise to global prominence, thanks to a form-fitting dress worn at her sister's wedding over a decade ago, finds a captivating echo.





