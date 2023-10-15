Prince William, Kate Middleton’s future role as King and Queen in trouble

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been called out for neglecting the commonwealth despite their promotion to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

King Charles and Queen Camilla announced that they will be travelling to Kenya, later this month, but there was no mention of Australia.

Royal commentator, Daniela Elser pointed out in her piece for News.com.au that William and Kate have “done as much for the Commonwealth as Harry and his lady wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have done to bolster sales of Duchy of Cornwall oatcakes. Nada. Zilch. Zero.”

Elser noted that Kate has merely travelled to Jordan with William in June for Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding and flying to Marseilles for the Rugby World Cup in September.

Meanwhile, William faced backlash for skipping the England women’s team in the World Cup in Australia “to prioritise his annual seven-week holiday” despite being President of the Football Association. And many noted that hadn’t stayed home if it had been the men’s team playing.

Elser suggested that if William and Kate “don’t pull their finger out on the Commonwealth front, then by the time they have matching thrones, the land over which King William V presides will be so reduced he will be able to fly from one end to another in under an hour.”