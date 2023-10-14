Taylor Swift’s hero to many, long before Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift has always been a beloved figure in Kansas City, Missouri, long before she began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In fact, she was already considered a hero in the city for her philanthropic efforts.

In 2018, Swift donated $1 million to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, to establish the Taylor Swift Education Center.

The center provides educational programs and resources to students of all ages, with a focus on music education.

The following year, Swift donated $250,000 to the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, Tennessee, to help fight hunger in the region.

She also donated $100,000 to the Nashville Humane Association to support their work to care for and find homes for animals in need.

In 2020, Swift donated $1 million to the World Health Organization to support their efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also donated $1 million to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to help musicians who were financially impacted by the pandemic.

In 2021, Swift donated $250,000 to the Greater Nashville Area Habitat for Humanity to help build affordable housing in the Nashville area.

She also donated $100,000 to the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville to support their work to preserve and celebrate the history and culture of African Americans.

In addition to her generous donations, Swift has also used her platform to speak out on important social issues including gender inequality and racial discrimination.

Swift's commitment to philanthropy and social justice has made her a hero to many people in Kansas City much before she began dating Kelce.