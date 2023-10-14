Justin Bieber and wife Hailey step out for date night amid rumoured marital troubles

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were all smiles as they stepped out in co-ordinating outfits for Victoria Monét’s Los Angeles tour stop on Thursday.
Monét, 30, who is a pal of the couple, has been traveling on her The Jaguar tour, and is set to crisscross North America through November 2 before taking her show to London.
The Yummy musician, 29, took to his Instagram on Friday to share glimpse from backstage.
For their outing, Justin was dressed in bright red-collared sweater and black slacks, which he topped it with a oversized leather jacket and a backwards polka dot baseball cap.
Meanwhile, the Rhode skincare founder, 26, wore a cream-coloured top with a black leather mini-skirt. She matched Justin with her oversized Balenciaga jacket. She accessorised with a white pendant necklace and hoop earrings.
Justin captioned his carousel post with “Date night to watch @victoriamonet,” while adding a heart-eyed emoji.
Alongside the Biebers, Issa Rae, Zendaya and Coco Jones were also spotted in the audience.
The appearance comes a week after a source cited by the National Enquirer, shared that Hailey is reportedly frustrated by the childish behaviour of her husband.
The insider revealed that Justin “acts like a needy kid all the time” and Hailey “constantly has to apologise for him and try to get him to act like an adult.”
