Mark Goddard, ‘Lost In Space’ alum, dead at 87

Mark Goddard died at the age of 87 due to pulmonary fibrosis Tuesday in Hingham, Massachusetts.



His wife Evelyn Pezzulich announced his demise in a Facebook post.

“I’m so sorry to tell you that my wonderful husband passed away on October 10th,” Pezzulich stated.

Adding, “Several days after celebrating his 87th birthday, he was hospitalized with pneumonia."

"We were hopeful when he was transferred to a rehabilitation center, but then doctors discovered he was in the final stages of pulmonary fibrosis for which there is no cure.”

Goddard had established himself as a rising young actor by the time he was hired in his breakout role as the brash Major West in late 1950s projects like Johnny Ringo and The Rebel.

He appeared in 64 episodes of The Detectives from 1960 to 1962, as Det. Sgt. Chris Ballard.

Burke's Law, The Beverly Hillbillies, The Virginian, Gunsmoke, Perry Mason, and The Fugitive are a few other shows from the early 1960s.

He was also cast as the son-in-law of a stressed-out department store complaint department manager (John McGiver) in a series regular role on the CBS sitcom Many Happy Returns in 1964.