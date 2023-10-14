Chris Evans spotted wearing wedding ring in public following marriage to Alba Baptista

Chris Evans, famously known as Captain America, made a public appearance at New York Comic Con this week, where he was seen wearing his wedding ring for the first time since marrying Alba Baptista.
The actor posed for a photograph with a fortunate fan who shared the image on social media.
The fan, who goes by the username @alssiax on X, expressed her excitement, captioning the picture with, "So happy to meet chris evans again."
In the snapshot, Chris Evans, 42, appeared enthusiastic about meeting his fan, flashing a wide grin and placing his arm around her.
His wedding band was clearly visible on his left ring finger as it casually hung at his side.
The Knives Out star sported dark red pants, a white T-shirt, and a brown jacket, completing his outfit with a gold accessory.
The appearance marks a significant moment for the actor following his recent marriage to Alba Baptista, showcasing his wedding ring proudly for the first time.
