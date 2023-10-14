Megan Thee Stallion funds her own music career, goes independent with self financing

Megan Thee Stallion made a striking revelation about her current status as an independent artist during an engaging Instagram Live session on Thursday.
The rapper discussed her journey in the music industry and the exciting path that lies ahead.
She also emphasized her self-reliance when it comes to financing her upcoming projects. Megan, who recently made headlines by sharing a nude photo to promote her upcoming work, expressed her enthusiasm for this new chapter in her career.
Meghan sees her independence from a label as a positive and empowering step forward, harking back to her early days in the industry when it was just her and her mother.
She also hinted at the possibility of signing with a new label in the future, adding an element of anticipation to her journey as a musician.
As Megan emphasized, her current projects are entirely financed from her own pockets, giving rise to 'Motherf***ing Hot Girl Productions.'
She expressed her enthusiasm for this independent chapter, resonating with her fans, who she affectionately calls 'hotties.'
Her determination to manage everything herself at this stage reflects a sense of self-assuredness and confidence in her creative vision.
