Bradley Cooper's autumn vibes in NYC with blue sweater amid Gigi Hadid romance

Bradley Cooper's stylish navy look in NYC amid blossoming romance with Gigi Hadid.

Bradley Cooper turned heads on Friday while fueling speculation in New York City, about his budding romance with 28-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The Oscar-winning actor, who recently expressed his enthusiasm about the new relationship, appeared solo in the Big Apple.



Sporting aviator sunglasses and a neatly cropped haircut, he donned a cozy navy blue cardigan over a crew neck T-shirt and paired it with stylish blue trousers.

The intriguing twist in their romance story involves Bradley Cooper's ex, Irina Shayk, who introduced him to Gigi Hadid.

Bradley and Irina, who share a six-year-old daughter named Lea, are said to have amicably connected the two, adding an interesting layer to their evolving relationship.

Gigi and Bradley were introduced through none other than Irina Shayk, Bradley's ex-partner and Gigi's close friend, who shares a history of collaboration in the fashion industry with Gigi.

While they had interacted socially in the past, their relationship was entirely platonic.