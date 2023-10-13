Kourtney Kardashian not ready to share scary details of hospitalisation

File Footage

Kourtney Kardashian is not ready to share the petrifying details of her hospitalisation.



“It was terrifying,” said Kourtney in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair Italia.

The reality star, who is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker, revealed that sooner or later, she will “share her story in hopes to help others going through the same situation”.

However, right now she doesn't “feel ready yet because it was really scary”.

Sharing her recent health update, Kourtney told the outlet, “Physically I feel great. I like being pregnant. I'm obsessed with the idea of being pregnant!”

Kourtney explained this time her pregnancy has been different than her previous ones.

“Unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors who, in the first months, gave me many restrictions,” spilled the Kardashians star.

Kourtney mentioned, “No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, no plane trips. Even no sex!”

“I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful,” she continued.

Kourtney pointed out that it took her a while “to let go of the fear, I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go, I stopped worrying”.

The Lemme CEO stated, “Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight and say a lot of prayers. And I feel really lucky and grateful.”

“Well, I have a lot of gratitude, yes. Not that I didn't have it before, but perhaps since it came easily to me, I took the pregnancy for granted,” she added.