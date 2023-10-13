Prince William, Kate Middleton make big decision amid speculations

Prince William and his wife Princess Kate are set to visit to France to watch Rugby World Cup quarter finals amid speculations of their rift.

William, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, will be cheering on Wales as they face Argentina in their match on Saturday.

The princess of Wales, as patron of the Rugby Football Union, will be supporting England in its match against Fiji on Sunday. The royal couple's trip could help them to put rift rumours to rest.

William and Kate, who are known for their love of rugby, both headed across the channel to watch their respective teams play in earlier matches last month.



The couple made the decision to avoid any fresh wave of backlash as William previously came under fire for not heading to Australia to watch England's Lionesses play Spain in the Women's Football World Cup.



Kate and William refused to take a long-haul flight to Australia, a Commonwealth nation, despite Prince William being patron of the FA. However, the future king was further slammed as Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter made the trip to cheer on their home country.

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan also lashed out at William for not attending the game as he took to X, formally Twitter, to say: "With all due respect, His Royal Highness, he should have been on a plane. It's ridiculous that the Queen of Spain is going to the World Cup final to support her national team and you're not there, despite being president of the FA."

