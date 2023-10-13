Britney Spears fans fear she may go for another psychiatric breakdown: More inside

Britney Spears fans show their concerns for the singer’s well-being.
A source told In Touch that pop star’s strange behaviour has caused her friends and fans worried about her amid Sam Asghari divorce.
In a latest viral video posted on Instagram, the Circus hit-maker could be seen holding two knives which let the welfare check at her California home in September.
Although Britney claimed that the blades were fake, her followers believed that the singer had put her and pets’ life in danger.
“The wellness check that was recently conducted on her probably won’t be a onetime thing. The police and her friends obviously are there to make sure she’s OK, even if that means more wellness checks,” explained an insider.
“Britney appears to be unravelling again,” per source.
Given her past track record, it is believed that Britney might go for another psychiatric break if she didn’t get the help she needed.
For the unversed, Britney lived under 13-year conservatorship, and was released in November 2021. She was also admitted in psychiatric care in 2008 after public mental breakdown in 2007.
It was at this time that the songstress was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
The maker of 'Suits' is reportedly working on a new project following series successful comeback on Netflix
Taylor Swift bonds with Travis Kelce's father at Chiefs vs Broncos game
Prince Harry's interview with Gabor Maté left the latter regretting over his decision
The first six people in the line of succession to the British throne cannot marry without the consent of the reigning...
Taylor Swift in a row became part of the third Kansas City game
Prince William has sworn off of watching 'The Crown' after the sixth season's trailer was recently released on Netflix