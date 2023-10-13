Britney Spears fans fear she may go for another psychiatric breakdown: More inside

Britney Spears fans show their concerns for the singer’s well-being.



A source told In Touch that pop star’s strange behaviour has caused her friends and fans worried about her amid Sam Asghari divorce.

In a latest viral video posted on Instagram, the Circus hit-maker could be seen holding two knives which let the welfare check at her California home in September.

Although Britney claimed that the blades were fake, her followers believed that the singer had put her and pets’ life in danger.

“The wellness check that was recently conducted on her probably won’t be a onetime thing. The police and her friends obviously are there to make sure she’s OK, even if that means more wellness checks,” explained an insider.

“Britney appears to be unravelling again,” per source.

Given her past track record, it is believed that Britney might go for another psychiatric break if she didn’t get the help she needed.

For the unversed, Britney lived under 13-year conservatorship, and was released in November 2021. She was also admitted in psychiatric care in 2008 after public mental breakdown in 2007.

It was at this time that the songstress was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.