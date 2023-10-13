'Suits' showrunner plan for another Meghan Markle-style drama after Netflix success

Aaron Korsh, creator of the popular series, Suits, is reportedly working on a mysterious project following the successful comeback of the Meghan Markle starrer series on Netflix.

As per Deadline, the new project for NBCUniversal is not a reboot or revival of the renowned legal drama, moreover "it would be a Suits universe series in the vein of the CSI and NCIS franchises featuring new characters in a new location."



As the series performed exceptionally well after its comeback on the OTT platform, Korsh expressed his joy on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated Suits. It’s good to be the King," he wrote.

Aaron Korsh/Twitter

Last month, Patrick J. Adams who essayed the role of Michael Ross in Suits left fans enthralled by dropping some exciting behind-the-scenes photos from viewers' favourite drama, featuring the Duchess of Sussex.



At that time, several fans speculated the possible return of the popular drama series with its tenth season.



However, the latest reports dismissed rumours of the drama's possible renewal.

The first episode of Suits aired on June 23, 2011 and its nine seasons achieved remarkable success from across the world.

Meghan who played the love interest of Patrick in the show, left the drama series in 2017 due to her marriage with Prince Harry.