Joe Jonas expresses his anger over Taylor Swift’s ‘meddling’ amid Sophie Turner divorce

File Footage

Joe Jonas has recently expressed his disappointment over Taylor Swift’s “meddling” in his divorce with his estranged wife Sophie Turner.



A source spilled to Heat Magazine, Joe is not happy with Sophie’s growing friendship with ex-girlfriend Taylor.

He thinks that Taylor’s presence has made their breakup “messier”, who filed for divorce from Sophie after four years of marriage and two children.

Following this divorce, Joe’s ex Taylor and Sophie have built up a newfound friendship as they both have been spotted on dinner dates and attending a recent NFL game together.

“Joe is disgusted by the way Taylor is trying to turn this into some mean-girl high school game. This is so much bigger than a break-up; this is about the wellbeing and future of his and Sophie's kids,” stated an insider.

The source mentioned, “Joe will go to the ends of the Earth to keep his daughters close, and if that means going to battle with Taylor, then so be it.”

“Taylor may think she's coming out of this looking cute, but he thinks she's being incredibly immature,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Taylor has also offered a New York City penthouse apartment in Tribeca for Sophie to stay and deal with legal troubles with Joe.

The source told the outlet, “Right off the bat, Taylor steamed in and made a point of adopting Sophie – being her shoulder to cry on. Now Taylor's offering Sophie her apartment in New York, and that was the straw that broke the camel's back for Joe,” remarked an insider.

The source also pointed out that Joe and Taylor had been in good terms in the past, however, Joe is of the opinion that Taylor’s “meddling could be making the split even messier than it has to be”.