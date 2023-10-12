Holly Willoughby could make move to BBC as she quits This Morning?

The veteran TV host could be offered a big deal from BBC as she quits This Morning.

BBC executives are actively considering the prospect of recruiting Holly Willoughby as a valuable addition to their lineup. This move comes at a time when her future at ITV is uncertain, following her recent departure from This Morning, where she spent 14 years.

Additionally, her role as a presenter on Dancing on Ice is yet to be confirmed. The BBC is exploring various strategies to entice her into becoming a prominent figure on their network and possibly hosting some of their flagship programs.

Holly Willoughby has been on the BBC's radar for a while now, and she even graced last year's Variety Showbusiness Awards as the guest of honor, accompanied by Charlotte Moore, the Chief Content Officer.

With her family-friendly image and charismatic persona, the BBC views her as an ideal candidate to lead their entertainment initiatives.

Her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin already has strong ties to the corporation with his company Hungry Bear producing the forthcoming Gladiators revival, which will air on BBC1.

He is also behind the successful Michael McIntyre's Big Show which has aired on the channel since 2015 and The Wheel, which launched in 2020.

The tentative move to woo Ms Willoughby was made last year in the wake of the public outrage over 'queue-gate' - which saw her and Philip Schofield avoid waiting in line with the rest of the public to see late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

Less than a year on, things have changed dramatically for the star, who has now quit the long-running daytime show to focus on her family.

She had been given a significant pay rise to stay on the show in the wake of the scandal when Schofield quit in May after admitting to lying about his relationship with a younger colleague.