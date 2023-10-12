Holly Willoughby dropped major hint about her future before quitting iconic role

Holly Willoughby, who announced to quit This Morning on Tuesday, had dropped a major hint about her 'uncertain' future on the show a month before her sudden exit.

The former This Morning star, who shared her heartbreak in a shock statement about saying goodbye to her iconic role after 14 years, said her future on the show was 'uncertain' while speaking on the red carpet at this year's National Television Awards, which held in the first week of September.

When asked about the presenting future of This Morning she told The Sun: 'I think at the moment, what the future holds, I don't think any of us yet know.'



Holly, who shared the sofa at the show with her former longtime co-host Phillip Schofield more than a decade, was asked about the rotation of presenters on the show since her colleague stepped down.

'You know, it all feels quite new,' She explained. 'But I think it's like taking it one day as it comes, until something feels right.'

There are also speculations that BBC chiefs look set to swoop on Holly in a bid to tempt her over to the broadcaster. Bosses at the corporation have been keen to land the presenter for some time and the way is now clear for them to make their move with her current projects up in the air.

Executives at the corporation are reportedly discussing potential ways to entice the presenter over to them as the face of some of their biggest shows.

Holly has been on the BBC's radar for some time and attended last year's Variety Showbusiness Awards as their guest of honour alongside Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore. Her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin already has strong ties to the group.