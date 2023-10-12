Britney Spears spotted enjoying night out with Maluma, J Balvin ahead of memoir

File Footage

Britney Spears was caught chilling on a night out with music fellows Maluma and J Balvin in New York City Wednesday.



The Gimme more singer went for late-night sushi dinner at Zero Bond, as Page Six reports.

“The guys flagged her down, and she and her group joined them,” the source told the outlet.

“Everyone was in good spirits. Britney was all smiles and so happy to be back in New York for the first time in a while.”

The outlet also confirms that Spears discussed music with the Colombian singers along with her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

While the Toxic singer, 41, did not share anything about the evening on any social media platform, Maluma, 29, shared a clip of himself and Balvin, 38, spending time at the members-only club on his Story.

Spears latest outing comes as she is preparing for the Oct. 24 release of her awaited memoir. The singer won’t promote the book in any promotional interviews.

“Britney is presented with every request that comes in. It’s her decision. … But at the moment, she does feel, ‘Let’s let this book speak for itself,'” a source told Page Six.

Another source claims that everything in the memoir is “brutally honest and from the heart.”

