Prince Harry 'haunted' by ghost of his past

Prince Harry's demeanour during his latest appearance in New York City showed striking similarities to the time when he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from the royal family.

As per body language expert Judi James, while speaking to Express, the Duke of Sussex appeared to be very serious, which came in stark contrast to Meghan, who was all smiles at the event.

James went on to add that Prince Harry appeared to be 'troubled' as he partook in the Project Healthy Minds parent summit, which focused on creating awareness in parents and children on using social media.

"Harry's eye expression looks haunted, as it did during his last few weeks before he quit the UK," she said.

"The subject on the agenda seems to be one that he might find personally troubling and emotive.

"He appears much more serious and even grim-faced, which could be an announcement gesture for his planned approach to the subject."