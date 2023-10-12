Khloé Kardashian updates on Scott Disick’s health amid back injury, 'Unhealthiest'

Khloé Kardashian paid a health check visit to her sister Kourtney Kardashians ex Scott Disick.
In the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian gave the “unhealthiest” update of Scott Disicks condition after sustaining a back injury.
"I think Scott needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him,” Khloé says in her confessional interview. “ He's barely mobile, and it's all from his back, so that wouldn't make anyone feel good."
The father of Kourtney Kardashian’s kid sustained the back injury in August 2022 after his Lamborghini crashed and flipped upside down.
Scott also told Khloe that he has"gained a lot of weight here because of my back," and his condition just got "worse over time" since the accident.
On Khloe’s recommendation, Scott agreed to meet a doctor, noting he hasn’t been doing physical therapy.
In the same episode, Scott meets with Dr. Pat and shares that he hasn’t been able “run around” and has “gained weight,” further agreeing to “commit” to physical therapy.
