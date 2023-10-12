Alyson Hannigan battles severe migraine to shine on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Alyson Hannigan executed a beautiful dance routine while dealing with a head-splitting migraine.

The Dancing With the Stars contestant revealed to People on Tuesday that she was so unwell that “almost didn’t make it through” her performance earlier that day.

“I was very, very ill this morning,” she revealed. “I had a migraine that really took me down and, yeah, I couldn’t even keep fluids down. I didn’t think I would make it through today.”

The How I Met Your Mother alum further recalled lying in her trailer in a “fetal position” for hours, not being able to “take 10 steps without having to throw up.”

In fact, her dance partner, Sasha Farber, could immediately tell that something wasn’t right when he called Hannigan that morning, recalling, “And just her voice… as soon as I heard her voice, I was like, Oh, that’s it. And she was crying.”

Hence, the pair ended up missing vital rehearsal time.

However, aided by medication and her unwavering determination, the mother-of-two earned a judges’ score of 24 after delivering a stellar performance.

Two days ago, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum shared with People that she was “terrified” of performing on DWTS, but is doing it to teach her daughters a valuable lesson on hard work and how there’s no such thing as being “good enough.”

As Hannigan subsequently walked the talk by pushing through a severe migraine, Farber praised her dedication and resilience, saying, “This one is such a hard worker and she has so much soul and power, and she worked so hard. That’s why she floated tonight on a glitter canoe.”