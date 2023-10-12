Holly Willoughby receives touching tribute from This Morning after shock exit

Holly Willoughby stepped down from This Morning after 14 years

This Morning paid a touching tribute to its former presenter Holly Willoughby in its first show after she announced her shocking departure.

Presenters Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle began the show by acknowledging Willoughby’s decision to step down as host after 14 years as they sent their love and support to her.

The show then ran a photo of Willoughby with the text 'We'll Miss You!'.

Rochelle said: "Of course, we want to start by sending our love, best wishes, and respect to our Holly."

Craig added: "Holly made what we know would’ve been a heartbreaking decision to leave This Morning after 14 years."

Rochelle added: "Holly is quite rightly putting her family first."

Holly’s friend added: "Holly felt she had to go, but she got in touch to say how moved she was by the tribute, it meant a lot to her."

This comes after the mother-of-three took to her Instagram to announce that she was stepping down from her role after she was named in a kidnap and murder plot in a bid to be close to her family.

In a lengthy post on social media she announced: "I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family."

"I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together."