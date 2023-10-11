Jennifer Lawrence makes shocking confession about memorising movie dialogues

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she’s too lazy to learn her lines before filming any movie.

Speaking at Variety’s Actors on Actors, Lawrence was asked by actor Adam Sandler about her preparation process prior to filming a movie.

Lawrence confessed that she cannot memorise her dialogues beforehand.

The Hunger Games star explained the reason behind not learning her lines, saying it’s due to laziness and a desire to alleviate boredom.

Lawrence shared that after returning home, she usually preferred to watch television before bedtime rather than looking at the movie script.

“I don’t really every memorise either, mostly just out of laziness and boredom,” said the Joy actress.

Lawrence mentioned, “When I come home, I wanna watch TV before I go to bed. I don’t want to read the script.”

“Normally hair and makeup is like two hours where I can’t go anywhere, so I just use that to memorise,” remarked the actress.

However, Lawrence disclosed that Mother was an exception.

“I didn’t really have a choice because we did a three months rehearsal process in a warehouse in Brooklyn. And the dialogue didn’t really change much so I ended up memorising it,” added the actress.