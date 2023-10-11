Arnold Schwarzenegger in no contact with mistress Mildred Baena

Arnold Schwarzenegger is not in communication with Mildred Baena, yet respect endures.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's unconventional family dynamics have once again come into the spotlight.

Arnold made headlines back in 2011 when it was revealed that he had fathered a child with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena, in October 1997, while still married to Maria Shriver.



The revelation was a shocking revelation that led to the end of his marriage with Shriver, as their son, Joseph, was born just days after the birth of their fourth child, Christopher.

However, a recent insider insight reveals a unique and perhaps surprising aspect of Schwarzenegger's relationship with Mildred.

According to insiders, Schwarzenegger maintains no personal relationship with Mildred Baena, but he continues to provide financial support for their now 26-year-old son, Joseph.

An exclusive source states that the actor's day-to-day life doesn't involve Mildred at all, and they don't hang out or talk regularly, if at all.

Yet, what's striking is the degree of respect and civility that Arnold Schwarzenegger maintains.

The source explains, "Arnold and Mildred don't hang out, don't talk very often, or at all, but he makes sure that she is okay and finds out how she is doing through Joseph, and it is all done matter of factly.

He loves that Joseph has a great relationship with her, and though that affair ended his marriage with Maria, he respects her as the mother of his child. He still is there for Joseph, for any advice he might need."



