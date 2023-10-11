Princess Beatrice, Eugenie at risk of eviction from Frogmore Cottage

File Footage

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may reportedly be next in line to be ‘turfed out’ of Frogmore Cottage amid reports that it might be rented out to the public for an eye-watering sum.



A source told OK! that the estranged Prince Andrew was informed that if he or his daughters had no plans of taking full-time residency, the home would be rented out.

"The estate doesn't want to leave the property vacant and are keen to find a tenant."

They added: "Royal residences within the security cordon have been leased to people outside of the family before.

"Close family friends will be given the option to lease the property if a full-time tenant can’t be found."

For the unversed, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie use Frogmore Cottage as a base whenever they frequent Windsor.

However, at this point, neither of them have any intentions of being a permanent resident there.

In the event the swanky home goes up for rent, it is expected to rake in £360,000 per year.