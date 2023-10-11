Meghan Markle pays sweet tribute to Prince Archie amid fear

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who's in New York with her husband to mark World Mental Health day, made a sweet tribute to her son, Prince Archie by wearing a necklace with his birthstone.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has admitted that she is worried about Archie and Lilibet using social media, opted for a meaningful necklace for the summit on Tuesday.

The Archewell Foundation's Parents' Summit was the first ever in-person event for the foundation, which was named after Meghan and Prince Harry's son.



The former actor looked out of this world as she wore $987 white off-the-shoulder Altuzarra blazer which was the perfect piece to show off her new $4,100 Queen Emerald Cut Cuban Choker.

The exe-popping 14 carat solid gold choker from the Los Angeles-founded jewellery brand Logan Hollowell features a bezel set Colombian Emerald.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother loves meaningful accessories and the classic emerald stone is said to inspire healing and friendship, adding another dimension to Meghan's choice for the mental health summit.

It’s not the first time Meghan has paid a tribute to her children with pieces from the LA-based brand. She, in 2021, shared a sweet tribute to her kids with a necklace featuring their star sign constellations as she marked her 40th birthday.

She wore a dainty silver necklace resembling the astrological signs of Tauras Archie, who was born in May 2018 and Lillibet, who is Gemini having been born in June 2021.

Meghan is loved by her fans for her choice of dress, jewelry and stunning hairdo. She opted to style her tresses into her trademark bun, a casual yet sophisticated up do. Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked equally dashing in a navy suit for the event - launched to home Harry and Meghan's charitable activities.

Meghan and Harry appeared to get emotional once the event kicked off, with both seen looking incredibly sombre as the panel commenced, with parents who have 'suffered tragic loss connected to their child's social media use' taking to the stage to share their stories.