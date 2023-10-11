Prince William, Kate Middleton exposed for ‘problematic’ move amid Harry, Meghan summit

Prince William and Kate Middleton were called out for a ‘problematic’ move that they made during their high-profile appearance on World Mental Health Day on Tuesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took part in a forum for young people in Birmingham to promote their work on mental health. On the same day in New York, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also conducted a summit to talk about parenting in the digital era.

While the two couples united on the same cause in their own way, royal commentator Daniela Elser pointed out in her piece for news.com.au, the double standard endorsed by the Waleses, given the speech Kate gave at the event.

Meghan, in March 2021, told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that she was suffering in her first full year of royal duty and even had thought about taking her own life.

Elser questioned how can anyone take Kate and William’s work seriously as fail to address in any way with the duchess’ mental health admissions.”

“William and Kate have entirely escaped any similar accusations or bouts of front page finger wagging for spearheading this charity push while continually turning a blind eye to Meghan’s former mental health woes,” Elser pointed out.

Elser explained that given their dedication to cause “does not excuse” them from not trying amid the “absolute minefield” of issues they face with the Sussexes.

She surmised, “If they want to be taken seriously then they have to find a way to acknowledge the very complicated, messy relationship between The Firm and its members’ mental health.”