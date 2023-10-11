Julia Fox, Kanye West relationship timeline

Though Julia Fox and Kanye West relationship was short-lived, it certainly left a mark on the model – as evident in her recently released tell-all memoir.

The Uncut Gems star made explosive revelations about the nature of their short-lived romance, even claiming that the rapper only dated her “to get back at” his ex-wife Kim Kardashian at one point.

Fox and West began dating in January 2022, nearly a year after The Kardashians star filed for divorce from the Donda rapper.

They called it quits a month later.

Fox hinted at the reason behind their breakup in an interview with ES magazine in September last year, and said, “It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy.”

“I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that,” the fashion designer added at the time.

As per Fox’s memoir, they officially met at a 2021 New Year’s Eve Party in Miami, after being linked through a mutual friend.

The model also revealed in the book that West asked her and her friends to sign an NDA ahead of dating him, which they refused.