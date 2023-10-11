Phillip Schofield's exit behind Holly Willoughby's This Morning departure: 'Wasn't the same'

File Footage

Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning had reportedly left his co-host Holly Willoughby feeling unhappy, which seemingly was the start of the end of her run on the show.



Sources revealed that after Schofield was given the boot over his workplace affair with a younger male colleague, Holly felt that it 'wasn’t the same' when she hosted alongside others.

What ultimately left the television personality 'tipped over the edge' was when she was subjected to a 'kidnap and murder plot' that left her fearful for her life.

In a statement on Instagram she announced her shocking departure: "I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family."

"I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together."

Meanwhile, Schofield has attempted to put their friendship on the mend as he reached out to Willoughby to offer her support.

A source said: "Holly and Phil’s friendship was so close before the events of this year. Phil’s decision to reach out, and the welcome it has been received with by Holly, shows that there is still a bond there. The hope is they can regain some of the ground lost, and support each other again."