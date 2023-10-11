Madonna reveals the origin of nickname ‘Madge’ in her new biography

Madonna has been dubbed as the ‘Queen of Pop, in the course of her career spanning over decades.

The 65-year-old singer, who has made headlines with not just her songs, but also through many controversial moments, detailed some key insights from her life in the newly-released biography, Madonna: A Rebel Life.

The over-800-page book looks into her experiences growing up in Michigan, moving to New York City, earning success as a pop star, marrying multiple times and raising six kids, including her she earned her infamous nickname, Madge.

In 2000, the Like a Prayer singer had moved to London to work on her music while she was dating Guy Ritchie.

During her time in the UK, the Vogue musician exhibited the behaviour of a normal, everyday person rather than a massive celebrity, which the English fans appreciated.

Soon, they began calling her ‘Madge’ — which sounds like more of an average person's name than Madonna.

The singer’s second husband, Ritchie, whom she was married for eight years, reportedly told her the nickname stemmed from ‘Her Majesty’ — seemingly attempting to convince her she wasn’t being labelled an everywoman.