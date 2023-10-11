Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas settle custody dispute amid furious divorce

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones actress, and her estranged husband Joe Jonas, have broken their silence following a successful mediation session that led to a temporary custody agreement.

DailyMail.com had previously obtained court documents disclosing the specifics of the new custody arrangement, which allows each parent two weeks at a time with their daughters and permits the children to travel between the United States and the United Kingdom.



In a joint statement, the former couple expressed, "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK.

We look forward to being great co-parents."

The agreement entails that each parent will have two-week blocks of time with their daughters until January, allowing for flexibility in travel between the United States and the United Kingdom.

This flexibility will permit Turner to bring the children to England, which she considers their 'forever home,' while Jonas will have the opportunity to take the girls on tour with his band, The Jonas Brothers.

The resolution emerged after four days of intense mediation in New York, where the children have been staying with Turner from October 4 to 7.



