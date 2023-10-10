Alison Hammond supports Holly Willoughby after shock This Morning exit

Alison Hammond is leading a group of This Morning stars in speaking out about Holly Willoughby's sudden departure from the show.

Hammond, who has been a regular guest presenter on the show for many years, was reportedly one of the first people to be told that Willoughby was leaving.

She has since been a vocal supporter of Willoughby and has spoken out against the reports that she and Willoughby are feuding.

Fans gathered to express their horror at the news, and co-host of This Morning Alison Hammond led the tributes.

She commented on the statement: “This is a very sad day! Love you.”

Following the abrupt departure earlier this year of longtime host Phillip Schofield, Alison stepped in to deliver the show more frequently with Holly.

The comment area was quickly flooded with farewell messages from other This Morning family members.

Dermot O'Leary, a frequent Friday host, said: "Nothing but love and respect for you and yours. X"

Craig Doyle noted about the unpredicted exit: "We are so supportive of you and we love you to bits, we just wish it didn’t end this way. Its a sad day for everyone."

Regular guest Vanessa Feltz wrote: “We will miss you so very much my darling.”

Bryony Blake, a specialist in make-up, has also posted a comment.: “Sending you and your family so much love Holly xx.”