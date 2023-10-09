Kate Middleton faces fresh wave of backlash

file footage

Princess Kate has been accused of being “disrespectful” towards differently abled people following her latest royal engagement.



The Princess of Wales participated in a wheelchair rugby game in an attempt to promote inclusivity and highlight the positive impact of Disability Rugby League last week.

Critics took to X, formerly Twitter, to call out the future Queen for “cosplaying at being disabled for a few PR photo shots.”

“The disrespect Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, displays here is of [sic] the charts,” seethed the user alongside a front-page photo of the Princess on Metro.

“The Princess of Wheels,” the publication proclaimed in the headline. “Kate’s a natural in wheelchair rugby game!”

Though many came at defense of the mom of three, critics stayed firm on their stance of her “performative nonsense.”

“I think it’s the ‘she’s a natural’ at rugby thing that rubs me the wrong way,” noted a user. “It just, negates the effort and struggles that wheelchair users playing rugby go through.”

Others pointed out the hypocrisy of the publication for heralding Kate’s stunt, insisting the headline would have been “different” if it was Meghan Markle.