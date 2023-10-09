Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reject King Charles ‘secret message’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a secret message by King Charles as he continues to give preferential treatment to disgraced Prince Andrew.

A friend of the monarch told Daily Beast that “disloyalty is far and away the No. 1 crime” in the royal family.

They added that while Andrew “deeply regrets” the damage he did to the royal family reputation, Harry and Meghan “deliberately set out to cause as much damage to Charles and Camilla as they could to sell books and TV shows. That’s an entirely different matter.”

Royal commentator Daniela Elser noted in her piece for News.com.au that the “message” that King seems to give off is that Harry and Meghan could be welcomed back to the fold.

She also noted that “good behaviour, like quietly sitting around one’s 31-room grand home, twiddling one’s thumbs while rewatching Spitting Image on VHS and waiting for public revulsion to pass, gets rewarded.”

Elser continued, “However, surely though, any re-entry of the Sussexes into the royal world would be contingent on the couple truly moving on from all truth-telling, dirt-sharing, feelings-having business and for trust to be rebuilt on all sides.”

And considering the truce is offered, Elser noted that there is “not a single clue or sign that Harry and Meghan might be willing to change course such that they might one day finally get an invitation to Queen Camilla’s Burns Night all-you-can-guzzle whiskey, haggis’n’tatties knees-up.”