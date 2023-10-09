King Charles ‘embarrassing’ monarchy with double standards for Prince Harry, Andrew

King Charles has visibly adopted some double standards when it comes to the treatment of two non-working royals, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

In recent events, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted from their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, earlier this year, the Duke of York continues to live in his 30-bedroom mansion, and without the necessary funds to do its upkeep.

In fact, last The Mirror reported that the monarch has given the disgraced royal a “stay of execution” amid his potential eviction.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser criticised the King in her comment piece for News.com.au on why he has “clearly softened his attitude and stance towards his reputationally leprous younger brother.”

Last year, Andrew was stripped off of his royal patronages and military titles, after he settled a civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre. He was accused of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was an underaged teen.

The commentator opined that “the ongoing double standard being applied to Andrew and Harry, who have both managed to deeply embarrass the monarchy in the last few years, could not be louder or clearer.”

Elser noted that if Andrew is “still being allowed to swan around his grand home” then Charles “should put finding the Sussexes a London flat at the top of his to-do list.”

She continued, “Right next to ‘Actually visit Commonwealth’ and ‘Buy socks’. (As the sovereign, he has hundreds of properties at his disposal so this wouldn’t be that hard.)”