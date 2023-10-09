Scarlett Moffatt in black and gold at Pride Of Britain Awards with beau Scott Dobinson

Scarlett Moffatt in gold attire at the prestigious Pride Of Britain Awards with boyfriend.

Scarlett Moffatt former Gogglebox sensation graced the red carpet at the esteemed Pride Of Britain Awards alongside her boyfriend, Scott Dobinson, on a memorable Sunday evening.

The couple, who recently welcomed their son Jude, displayed their impeccable style as they arrived at the Grosvenor Hotel for the star-studded event.



Scott Dobinson cut a dapper figure in a classic black tuxedo, perfectly complementing his crisp white shirt.

Scarlett, however, stole the spotlight in a dazzling strapless gown accessorizing her look with a bejeweled gold and black crossbody bag.

The annual event, now in its 24th year, unfolded at London's iconic Grosvenor House, with the esteemed Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo co-hosting the star-studded affair.

Since its inception in 1999, the Pride of Britain Awards have consistently celebrated the outstanding achievements of remarkable individuals from all walks of life across the UK.

These extraordinary individuals are nominated by members of the public, and a judging panel selects the winners from a shortlist created from thousands of entries.



