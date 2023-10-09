 
Sunday October 08, 2023
Entertainment

Netflix's worldwide loved 25 binge-worthy TV shows, movies

Check out Netflix's list of top 25 TV shows and movies

By Web Desk
October 09, 2023
Netflix trends are a reflection of the streaming platform's ever-evolving content library and the viewing habits of its global audience. Netflix continually tracks and shares data on what's popular among its subscribers, and these trends often provide valuable insights into the world of entertainment.

Netflix gives viewers another peek at the Top 25 items that have been in demand around the world, including films, TV shows, and series.

Let’s dig into some of the suggestions made by Netflix to binge watch:

Netflix's Top 25 Movies:

  1. Nowhere
  2. Fair Play
  3. Reptile
  4. Infinite
  5. Ballerina
  6. Forgotten Love
  7. Mean Girls
  8. Khufiya
  9. Norbit
  10. Love Is in the Air
  11. Life of a King
  12. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  13. Tyson's Run
  14. Nabil El Gamil Plastic Surgeon
  15. Minions: The Rise of Gru
  16. Kushi
  17. The Commuter
  18. The Lost City
  19. Two for Rent
  20. Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty
  21. Barnyard
  22. The Croods: A New Age
  23. The Deep End of the Ocean
  24. Spy Kids: Armageddon

  1. Run and Gun
Netflix's Binge-Worthy TV Shows:

  1. Lupin
  2. Beckham
  3. S** Education
  4. Love Is Blind
  5. Liebes Kind
  6. One Piece
  7. Everything Now
  8. Destined with You
  9. Young Sheldon
  10. Jujutsu Kaisen
  11. The Good Doctor
  12. Ben 10
  13. Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins
  14. The Amazing World of Gumball
  15. Castlevania: Nocturne
  16. Choona
  17. The Devil's Plan
  18. Burning Body
  19. Virgin River
  20. Encounters
  21. True Blood
  22. Preacher
  23. Who Killed Jill Dando?
  24. Hunter x Hunter
  25. Shameless