Netflix's worldwide loved 25 binge-worthy TV shows, movies

Netflix trends are a reflection of the streaming platform's ever-evolving content library and the viewing habits of its global audience. Netflix continually tracks and shares data on what's popular among its subscribers, and these trends often provide valuable insights into the world of entertainment.

Netflix gives viewers another peek at the Top 25 items that have been in demand around the world, including films, TV shows, and series.

Let’s dig into some of the suggestions made by Netflix to binge watch:

Netflix's Top 25 Movies:

Nowhere Fair Play Reptile Infinite Ballerina Forgotten Love Mean Girls Khufiya Norbit Love Is in the Air Life of a King Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Tyson's Run Nabil El Gamil Plastic Surgeon Minions: The Rise of Gru Kushi The Commuter The Lost City Two for Rent Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty Barnyard The Croods: A New Age The Deep End of the Ocean Spy Kids: Armageddon

Run and Gun Netflix's Binge-Worthy TV Shows: