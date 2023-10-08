Prince William, Kate Middleton 'unfazed' despite Prince Harry, Meghan drama

File Footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William were lauded for their 'supremely confident' body language which they exuded during their royal engagements.



Speaking to Daily Express US, body language expert Darren Stanton noted that the couple always seemed to be 'happy’ as the would speak to people during their outings.

She added that they appeared to be 'confident' in themselves despite being thrown massive curveballs by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the form of their explosive claims.

Stanton said: "They are never fazed by people being there. They are supremely confident in their own skin, which spills out into any event they do.

"They come across as completely genuine and authentic - and the onlookers were relaxed in their presence.

"I can tell they're impressed with how down-to-earth they are as a couple. They're always happy to go the extra mile and be involved with whoever they meet."