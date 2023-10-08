Elon Musk’s father calls Grimes ‘essential’ in raising kids amid custody battle

Elon Musk’s estranged father Errol Musk has a lot to say about his billionaire son’s ongoing custody battle with on-off girlfriend Grimes.

“A woman is a very essential part of a home, a woman is the center of the home,” Errol expressed, per Page Six. “The mother is the sun and the rest of the family are the planets. If a father went away for weeks, it would make no difference, but a woman is essential.”

Ironically, Errol himself was a single father after gaining custody of Elon and his two siblings following his split from their mother Maye Musk.

But it seemed that, learning from his own mistakes, Errol didn’t want Elon, a proud father of ten, to follow in his footsteps.

“A father and two sons living together is not really a family, it’s just three men; a mother and two sons is a family,” he further declared.

But the Space X founder is unlikely to heed Errol’s advice, having publicly labelled his father “a terrible human being” while talking to Rolling Stone in 2017.

In fact, the tech mogul’s complicated relationship with his father was detailed heavily in the former’s recently-released biography, Musk, which Errol vehemently denied.

Also revealed in the biography was the existence of his secret third child with on-again, off-again ex, Grimes.

Musk, 52, and Grimes, 35, sued each other over the custody of their children, son X Æ A-12, 1, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, and son Techno Mechanicus, both 1, in September, following a concerning Tweet by the Canadian musician imploring the Tesla founder to “plz [sic] let me see my son.”