Prince William, Prince Harry may never fix their 'acrimonious' relationship

Prince William and Prince Harry might never "make up" due to the extent of bad blood between the brothers.

Speaking to GB News, royal author Gareth Russell noted that the Duke of Sussex dragged his older brother's name into the mud "most consistently" out of all the other Royals in his memoir, Spare.

“Even Queen Camilla was not attacked as consistently as Prince William was," he expressed.

As someone who is "as conscious and fiercely protective of his privacy" as the Prince of Wales, The Palace author explained that it is "going to be quite difficult to get over."

It is worth noting that William's concerns are not without rhyme or reason; Russell explained that the King-in-waiting's is reasonably cautious due to their late mother Princess Diana's experience with the invasion of privacy.

Moreover, William's fury toward his estranged brother stemmed from his wife Kate Middleton being "insulted quite a few times" in his memoir, shared the royal expert, as he described them as "quite dismissive and quite patronising."

“It becomes more difficult to build a bridge when your spouse has been burned by it the first time," Russell said.

Hence, it would be "surprising" if the brothers are able to navigate through their "acrimonious" relationship, according to the expert.