Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh team up for Rohit Shetty’s Singham sequel

Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh pair up to shoot Rohit Shetty's next film

Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her next action-packed film with Bollywood’s renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty.



Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood diva shared a picture from the set of her upcoming movie, expressing her excitement to work with her favourite director for the fourth time.

"Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S-He is one of my most favourite directors. This is my fourth film with him…and ofcourse not the last … Ready Steady Go," the Jab We Met actress penned a witty note.



In the shared photo, the 43-year-old actress was seen standing in the middle of the road with a car upturned in the air, highlighting the speciality of Shetty's film.



Later, Ranveer Singh revealed that he will be the male lead opposite Kareena in Singham 3.

"This is my fourth film with him too! And my first with YOU!" the actor wrote in the comments section.

Kareena was last seen in the film Jaane Jaan which was released on Netflix last month.

The mother-of-two expressed her heartfelt gratitude on the massive success of her OTT debut project.

She told Variety, "My OTT [streaming] debut with Netflix and working on a film like ‘Jaane Jaan’ has been so rewarding. The reactions, messages from fans and audiences around the world have strengthened my belief that good stories can go everywhere."



Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of the bestselling Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, written by Keigo Higashino.

The movie also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat as male leads.