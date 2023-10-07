Ariana Grande shares 'then vs now' as Dalton Gomez split confirmed

Ariana Grande has given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her life.

The 30-year-old singer uploaded a post on Instagram on Friday that had a mix of contemporary and flashback photos.

"Some from then, some from now," Grande wrote caption alongside her social media post, adding a heart emoji.

The Positions singer uploaded several photos of herself with dogs in the carousel, including one of herself sleeping in a large pet bed while a dog gazed over her.

Other photos show Grande posing for selfies, and another shows a collection of crystals amid some of the star's R.E.M. Beauty items and a lit candle.

The One Last Time songstress and Gomez, who started dating in February 2020, confirmed their engagement in December.

The couple married in a small ceremony at their home in Montecito, California, in May 2021, but Grande petitioned for divorce in Los Angeles County in September 2022.

"They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process,” a source earlier disclosed to People magazine after the singer filed for divorce.

The source described Grande's and Gomez's break-up as "kind and patient," indicating that the two had "moved on."