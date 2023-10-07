Gabrielle Union dishes on becoming a mother later in life: Watch

Gabrielle Union has recently opened up about her motherhood journey and reveals how she heals from past traumas.

On Friday, the Bring It On star posted an Instagram video where she discussed about the priceless rewards of becoming a mother in later life.

“People always ask, ‘Is it worth it? Having kids later in life? There’s a lot that goes into that answer,” said the 50-year-old in a video as she stood in a dressing room applying cream.

She continued, “But in a nutshell: hell yeah, it's been worth it.”

Union, who welcomed Kaavia via surrogate with husband Dwyane Wade, stated, “It's changed my life in so many wondrous ways that it does make me wish I had done it earlier, just so I have even more time with Kaav.”

“I even have more time as a mom,” disclosed the Perfect Find actress.

Addressing her journey to motherhood, Union mentioned, “I became a mom at the right time, because I was healed.”

“And I had committed to healing eternally, so I didn’t pass all that generational trauma onto Kaav,” remarked Union.

The actress added, “And had I been a day younger, even, certainly 10, 15, 20 years before, I would have passed along way too many traumatic things to my child.”



“I didn’t really get into healing from all of my traumas, healing my soul, healing my aura, if you will. I wasn’t in a place to even take care of myself, much less our little miracle,” confessed Union.

The actress concluded, “So for me, it's absolutely worth it. She is the best thing that's ever happened to me.”

In the caption, Union wrote, “Choosing to heal past traumas was the best preparation for motherhood.”