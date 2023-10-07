Gigi Hadid dating list adds another A-lister after Leonardo DiCaprio

Although Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's one-year "situationship" is over, the model might be developing a new romance with an A-lister.

Photos of Hadid, 28, and Bradley Cooper, 48, exiting a meal at New York City's Via Carota were published by The Daily Mail yesterday.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's sighting on a dinner date in New York City on Thursday night has given rise to romance claims.

The model and the actor are said to have departed the Via Carota location together after dinner.

In the images obtained by the newspaper, Gigi was seen putting on a leggy display while flaunting her toned legs in a tan mini-skirt, a white crop top, and a dark brown leather jacket, according to Daily Mail. The well-known model finished off her look by pulling her hair back in a low bun.

The 48-year-old A Star Is Born actor dressed comfortably for the outing, as he was pictured donning a baseball cap over his head and a blue T-shirt with trousers.

Cooper's hat and T-shirt had advertisements for the One Tribe Foundation, which, according to their website, "raises awareness and combats suicide by empowering veterans, first responders, medical frontline workers, and their families through traditional and non-traditional therapies."

However, when Page Six asked the claimed new celebrity couple for remarks, no one from their rep team yet responded.