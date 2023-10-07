Drake breaks silence on scrutiny over his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown

Drake cleared the air about his controversial relationship with Millie Bobby Brown.

The Rap God artist called out “weirdos” for questioning his friendship with the Stranger Things star in his new song, Another Late Night, off his latest album For All The Dogs.

In the song, Drake raps the lyrics: “Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ‘bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’.”

The Grammy-winner previously sparked controversy after then-14-year-old Brown revealed that she was not only friends with the rapper, but the twosome exchanged “boy advice” via text in 2018.

The internet was creeped out by the nature of their relationship, considering that the In My Feelings rapper is 18-year her senior.

The Enola Holmes star later branded the media “weird” for “making a lovely friendship ur headline.”

In other news, Drake faced backlash for allegedly dissing Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky in one of his tracks from the new album.

For the unversed, Drake and Rihanna were in an on-again, off-again relationship with each other for a decade until 2016.