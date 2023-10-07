Prince William 'mourns' brotherly bond with Prince Harry before his 'betrayal'

Prince William has closed all means of communication with his younger brother Prince Harry in the wake of their deepening rift.

Royal author Duncan Larcombe claimed that while the duke’s father King Charles is open to reconciliation, the line of communication between the brothers is “completely broken.”

He explained that the Prince of Wales is mournful of their once close bond, which is now “irretrievably” broken.

"They had a very strong bond as brothers and always defended each other. But Harry has offered up a betrayal that no brother should put up with,” Duncan told the outlet.

William and Harry have been at odds following the latter’s decision to step down from his royal position alongside his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

Since then, the rift has only deepened owing to the Sussexes’ attack at the Royal Family via interviews and Harry’s autobiography Spare.

The royal expert revealed that the future King was “deeply upset” by Harry and Meghan after they “deliberately tried to drag Kate's name through the mud for their own gain,” adding that William can’t be expected to “move past that.”