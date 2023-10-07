Michael B. Jordan hugs Steve Harvey after Lori Harvey Breakup

Michael B. Jordan hugs Steve Harvey Lori Harvey Breakup

Lori Harvey’s father Steve Harvey and ex-boyfriend Michael B. Jordan showed of friendly relationship in Dubai.



The Creed actor and show host reunited on camera happily at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games on Oct. 5, a year after the actor broke up with Steve’s daughter.

Michael can be seen smiling and hugging the Steve in a post shared on the Black Panther actor’s Instagram account. He captioned the post, “All smiles at #NBAinAbuDhabi!.”

The American actor, 36, and Lori, 26, dated more than a year-long ahead of splitting in June 2022.



Steve always seemed to support and “cheer” for the young couple.

"Relationships are hard, especially, they're young. They're in a Hollywood-type relationship, and I'm cheering for them,” he said in April last year, further calling Michael a “nice” and “very respectful” guy.

Lori and Michael were always private about their relationship, only sharing rare moments in pictures sometimes.

"I think we're both very private people naturally," Lori told Bustle in 2021. "So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not?"

She added, "I think just as I've gotten older and interests change, I think this was something that I just decided to be a little bit more public with because it's a more serious relationship."